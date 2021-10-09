Justine C. Herzog, 89, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Church of the Resurrection, where a funeral Mass will follow.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

