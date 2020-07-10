Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon A. Cate, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Sharing of memories: 2 to 6 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 North, Dubuque.
JoAnn R. Eggers, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Kathleen F. Heim, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Donald R. Mettille, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Nancy K. Rommel, Bakersfield, Calif. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Linwood Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Mary Ann Schaer, Elgin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11,
First Baptist Church, Elgin. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Marian A. Casten Schutte, Postville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11,
Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Maynard H. Shepherd, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel military rites: 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After noon at the funeral home.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.