Lisa M. McDonnell, 55, of Dubuque, Iowa passed on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa after a courageous battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer.

Visitation for Lisa will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Lisa will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding and Assisting Deacon, Ray Noonan. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta is assisting the family with arrangements.

