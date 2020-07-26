Darrel L. Mohr, age 55, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on July 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.
To honor Darrel’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
Darrel was born on November 20, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, one of 10 children to Wesley and Colleen (McCoy) Mohr.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Darrel include his mother, Colleen Mohr, East Dubuque, IL; his one and only grandson, Vincent “Vinny” Walsh; his daughter, Emily (Kendall) Hill, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, DeEtta (Tom) Jackoniski, and Dianne (Tom) Berning, both of East Dubuque, IL, Denny (Cathy) Mohr, Kieler, WI, Dawn (Slim) Stelpflug, Donita (Ronnie) Shireman, Deb (Mike McGovern) Redmon, and David Mohr, all of East Dubuque, IL, Douglas Mohr, Dubuque, IA, and Darrel’s twin sister, Darlene “Dolly” (Jamie) Kuhle, Venice, FL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Darrel was preceded in death by his father; his niece, Courtney Burcham; and many aunts and uncles.
Darrel’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa for all of their professional and compassionate care.
