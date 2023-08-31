Patricia E. Ackerman, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Savanna, Ill. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the church.
Larry P. Ambrosy, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Frances A. Amundsen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Recommended for you
Roger W. Bries, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Bryan J. Bussan, New York, N.Y. — Recitation of the Rosary: 8:30 a.m. today, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gerda Chappell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Michael L. Erickson, Dubuque — Family sharing time: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Anne M. Hanselmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Kopp, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Betty J. Kroll, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Merle T. McDermott, New Diggings, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kenneth T. Reuter, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Gerald D. Richter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, The Other Side, East Dubuque.
Dorothy A. Sanderson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Michael Strader, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Mary K. Weiland, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.