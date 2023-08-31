Patricia E. Ackerman, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Savanna, Ill. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the church.

Larry P. Ambrosy, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.

