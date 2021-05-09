SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Geraldine Hoye, OP, died May 4, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Roberta Lee, April 4, 1938, to William and Angeline (Besowshek) Hoye in Chicago, Ill. There were three children. Sister Geri is survived by a nephew, nieces, sister-in-law and her Dominican family. She was a member of the School Sisters of Saint Francis of Christ the King, Lemont, Ill., from 1957 to 1987. She spent those years in education in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. In 1987, Sister Geri transferred to the Sinsinawa Dominicans. She brought a heart full of gratitude, kindness and generosity to faith formation in Wisconsin, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky. Geri shared her joy and humor at Sinsinawa from 2014 until 2021. Services will be held at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Geri, take our love into paradise.