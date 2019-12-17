Karen L. Jones, 55, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Private services will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with her arrangements.
Karen was born on June 21, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Frederick and Johna (Godby) Jones. She grew up in Hawaii and has lived in Dubuque for the past 10 years, working for IBM. The three causes that Karen championed for were LGBT rights, animal rescue and advocating a cure for diabetes.
Surviving are Karen’s two sisters, Cheryl (Glenn) Burke, of Ocean Park, WA, and Sandra Jones, of Long Beach, WA; and her aunt, Carol Welch, of Torrance, CA.
Karen was preceded in death by parents.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.