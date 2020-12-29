Marguerite L. (Hilkin) Vyverberg, 90, of Bethany Home, Dubuque, peacefully went to heaven on Thursday, December 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church, with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Peg was born on August 10, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Camille (O’Hea) Hilkin. She grew up in Dubuque attending Saint Columbkille Grade School and High School. She met the love of her life, Melvin Vyverberg, whom she married on April 9, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2015. Together they built their forever home on Oak Street, where they raised their six children.
Peg’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and was best known for her turkey and dressing, homemade cinnamon rolls and breads. She enjoyed reading, music, Hallmark movies, celebrating holidays and was always ready for a game of euchre.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Family was first and Peg’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Her legacy of religious faith, love of family, education and determination will live on through them. Her life, a precious gift, is one we will always treasure.
Left to honor her memory are her children and their families: daughter Barbara Beidler, her husband David, and their family Camy, Brad, Abby, and Carly Blackbourn: Kim and Travis Hauri; Kara and Anna Beidler. Son John Edward Vyverberg, his wife Julie and their daughter Emily Vyverberg and Connor Rucks. Daughter, Debra Kass, and her husband Stan and their family, Nate, Katie and Braycen Kass, Dylan, Abriana, and Drake Berwanger: Caleb, Kari, Kylie, and Keegan Kass; Alex, Annie, Connor and Benjamin Kass and Grace McAllister; Mackenzie, Jason, Thomas Melvin, and Theodore Sertle. Son, Richard Vyverberg, Joyce Wilson and their family Andrew, Jennifer, and Everlyn Wilson. Daughter Lauri Trannel, and her husband Jeff and their family Jordan and her fiancé Pat McCormick; Jaclyn, Andrew, and Baylor Ganshirt; and Erin Trannel. Daughter Lisa Zboril, and her husband David and their sons Tyler and Jacob. Her goddaughter, Judy Blasen.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Mary Catherine Hilkin, Delbert Hilkin, Teresa Wagner, and Jerry O’Hea.
A Marguerite “Peg” Vyverberg memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bethany Home for their loving and compassionate care over the last five years. A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque for their comfort and support during her last few days. And a special thanks to all who made “Gram cracker’s” 90 years a wonderful life.