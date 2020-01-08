Michael Patrick Kelly, 66, of Dubuque, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mike was born March 17, 1953, in Dubuque, the son of William and Irene Schulte Kelly. He was united in marriage to Rita K. Green on September 14, 1974, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Mike graduated from and played baseball at Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, IA. Mike worked at Kretschmer-Treadway, Republic Companies and Portzen Construction until his recent retirement.
Mike was a wonderful and caring husband and father. He was also the proud grandfather to Kathryn, Deklyn, Elly and Keegan. Mike’s greatest thrill was chasing his granddaughters around. He was the official scorekeeper and bench coach of the Asbury Pumas Softball Team and always had candy for his team when they came into the dugout.
Mike served on the NICC Building Trades Advisory Board and Asbury Building Commission.
Surviving are his wife Rita; and their two children, Timothy (Elizabeth) Kelly and Christine (Jeff) Adams; one sister, Patricia (Michael) Lippert; four grandchildren, Kathryn, Deklyn, Elly and Keegan; and three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandfather, James Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.