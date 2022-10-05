CORALVILLE, Iowa — Linda Susan (Schick) Liedtke, 73, of Coralville, Iowa died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Linda was born May 27, 1949 in Waverly, Iowa to Edwin and Barbara (Anderson) Schick. After the family moved to Dubuque, Iowa, she attended Dubuque Senior High School. Linda went on to Wartburg College and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. She married Stanley Liedtke on December 24, 1969. In 1973, Linda began a career at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She served as Administrative Services Specialist and Human Resource Unit Representative for Social, Patient and Family Services there before retiring in 2012. Linda was accomplished in many facets of needlework and was an active member of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America and the American Needlepoint Guild. She enjoyed the performing arts and was an avid reader including participating in book clubs. She was also active in a variety of parish activities at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brother John (Renee) Schick of Dubuque, Iowa, her brother Robert Schick of Mainz, Germany and Amman, Jordan, and her partner Dennis Thomann of Coralville, Iowa. Visitation will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 325 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City, Iowa at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. A lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to support The School of Social Work Development Fund at the University of Iowa, payable to The University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244 (www.givetoiowa.org).
