Collin L. Pfeiler, age 60, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on Dec. 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, in the loving arms of his wife. To honor Collin’s life, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Collin was born on March 23, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Ronald and Margaret Pfeiler. Collin was blessed to have been able to grow up in some of the best days around to be a youth and was a proud graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, Class of ‘79. He always had a zest for life and made sure to enjoy the simple pleasures in life when the work at hand was completed. He spent many of his working years with Hy-Vee, primarily in the meat department, but he did venture out to man the gas station for some time. Collin enjoyed his years there and made many lasting friendships along the way. When he wasn’t taking care of his responsibilities at work, you could usually find Collin enjoying the outdoors whenever possible. He thoroughly enjoyed life on the farm, tending to the gardens, or grabbing a fishing pole and heading to the water’s edge if time allowed. Collin was also known to set aside a little time for a round of golf, making a perfect campfire for everyone to enjoy, and going to the bowling alley with family and friends only to top off their time together if his Cubs were playing on the tv overhead as well. Collin’s heart was as big as his personality and his love for others, especially his dog, Asterid, were continually on display. Collin has faced many health issues over the years and always fought each and every one with all that he had. His courage and determination were an inspiration to all who knew and loved him. We will miss Collin more than he could ever know, and are forever grateful for the memories he leaves behind to help heal our broken hearts. Christmas will never be the same without his joyful spirit filling the room around us, but we trust that he is at peace now from all of his earthly struggles and only awaits our eventual arrival where we will all be reunited once again. Thank you, Collin, for always taking the time to show us that each day is a gift, and may your legacy live on in the hearts and minds of every life that you touch along the way.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Collin include his wife, Leslie Pfeiler, Dubuque, IA; his children, Marshall Pfeiler, Gabby Pfeiler, Tabitha Esser, Samantha Crane, and Katrina Rubu; his grandchildren who always held a special place in his heart; his mother, Peggy Pfeiler, Asbury, IA; his siblings, Russ (Jane) Pfeiler, Sherrill, IA, and Stacy (Pat) Sweeney, Dubuque, IA; his niece, Jessica (Cory) Pettigout, FL; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Collin was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Pfeiler; and his nephew, Thad Howes.
Collin’s family would like to thank the Dubuque County Sherriff’s Dept. and the Asbury Fire Dept. for their quick and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Dr. Ringold, Dr. Ramabadran, their nurses and staff, along with everyone at Medical Associates, Mercy Hospital, and the E.R. Dept. at Mercy for all of the professional care Collin has received. Collin has faced endless medical battles over these last years and we cannot thank you all enough for the roll you have played in keeping Collin here with us as long as we could.
