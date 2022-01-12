ASBURY, Iowa — Melvin R. Runde, 85, of Asbury, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you