LANCASTER, Wis. — Daniel D. “Burnsy” Burns, 64, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, WI.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Dan was born on August 16, 1955, in Lancaster, the son of Clarence “Bud” and Laugine H. (Barr) Burns. He worked for the Grant County Highway Department for almost 30 years. He enjoyed visiting Zippy’s Brass Rail Tavern on a daily basis. Every morning he enjoyed his coffee and an egg and cheese sandwich. Dan enjoyed the great outdoors and nature. He had a strong passion for hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He has a passion for motorcycles and had a variety of guns. He enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with his daughter and grandkids.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Kurt Hale) Burns; six grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon Hall), Tyler, Adam, Ashley, Andrew and Tessa Hale; siblings, Gary (Jo) Burns, Shirley (Jerry) Beshear, Peggy Burns Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gerald, James and Michael Burns; along with many other relatives.
Memorials and cards may be sent to Deb Burns-Hale, 8216 Boice Creek Road, Lancaster, WI, 53813.