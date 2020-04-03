ALBIA, Iowa — Bernard George Crall, age 83, of Albia, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Albia, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. He was born on April 20, 1936, on the family farm east of Georgetown, to John J. and Mary A. (Stone) Crall.
Bernard graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Georgetown in 1953. He married Charlene Anderson on November 23, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia, with Father Harry Linnenbrink officiating.
After high school, Bernard worked on the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1954. Upon his return from the service in 1956, he worked at The Moloney Company in Albia, which later became Chamberlain Manufacturing. Bernard held several management positions at Chamberlain’s, eventually becoming a general supervisor of the Albia plant. After leaving Chamberlain’s in 1982, Bernard returned to farming full time.
He loved buying, selling and raising cattle and horses, and continued farming until the fall of 2016.
Bernard was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albia, and he served on the Parish Council and the St. Mary’s School Board of Education. He was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
His favorite activities were farming, watching the Chicago Cubs and attending his grandchildren’s events. Bernard also loved dancing with Charlene, and they were well-known in the community as being excellent dancers.
Bernard was a good friend to many, and he and Charlene rarely missed a reception or party for their family and friends. Most of all, he loved his family, his farm and his Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene, of Albia; his children, Dr. Catherine Crall (Mike Sinnott), of Dubuque, IA, Tim (DeeAnn) Crall, of Worthington, MN, and Dave (Cathy Jo) Crall, of Albia; his grandchildren, Trevor (Allison) Crall, Colin (Christie) Sinnott, Meg (fiance Ryne George) Sinnott, Taylor Crall, Brendan (fiancee Callie Leytem) Sinnott; and granddaughter-in-law, Shelby Fuhs; five great-grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Anne; his grandson, Jarred Crall; his parents; two brothers; and two sisters-in-law.
A private Funeral Liturgy Outside of Mass will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Father Mark Yates, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Albia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Sinnott Funeral Home, 2030 Hwy 5, Albia, Iowa 52531. Memorials will be designated at a later date. A Celebration of Life service will be held once the COVID-19 regulations are lifted.
Online condolences may be left for the family at sinnottfuneralhome.com.