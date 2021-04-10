Marilyn E. Hayes, 92, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the celebrant. Visitation will be before Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Marilyn’s family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Marilyn was born May 3, 1928, in Cassville, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Lucille Brinkman Adrian. On May 7, 1949, she married Kenneth C. Hayes at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died October 23, 2008.
Marilyn and her husband owned and operated Ken Hayes Shoe & Repair.
She enjoyed dancing, eating out in restaurants, reading, walking, watching Fox News, and betting on dogs at Greyhound Park.
Survivors include one son, Steven Hayes, of Davenport; one daughter, Deborah Goar, of Dubuque; and one granddaughter, Melissa (Christopher) Peck.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mark Goar; one brother, Lawrence Adrian; and a brother in infancy.
The family thanks Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for taking special care of Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque, Stonehill Care Center, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
