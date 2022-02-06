Richard Joseph Benson, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 1, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Richard was born on March 22, 1928, in Minnesota the son of Pat and Mari Benson. He attended Faribault High School in Minnesota and St Thomas University. On June 1, 1957 he married Marie V. (Reiss) Benson in St. Catherine’s Iowa. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served until 1949. He was Quartermaster 3rd class on the Tuscaloosa, which was a heavy cruiser.
He was a Designer at John Deere in Dubuque and was a member of Resurrection Parish, American Legion and the VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars).
Richard loved to hunt, fish, and cook. When he was younger, he was very evolved in sports; basketball and golf were his favorite sports. In his later years, he loved watching birds at the Dubuque dam and watching Sunday football.
He is survived by his son, Robert J. (Marlene) Benson; four grandchildren, David J. Benson, Luke T. Benson, Jacob D. Benson, and Sheena M. Benson. His sister Marilyn Heroux many nieces and nephews along with three special nieces; Lisa (Paul) Bozych, Laura Heroux, and Michelle (Ray) Schiliro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marie Benson and brother Ronald Benson.
The family would like to thank Eagle Point Place, the Medical Staff at Finley and Grand River Center for all their wonderful care.