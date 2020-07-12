Sister Carol Frances Jegen, BVM, 94, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Carol Frances ministered as a teacher at Holy Family ES in Mason City, Iowa, as well as in St. Louis and Milwaukee. She was a professor at Mundelein College and Loyola University in Chicago.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1925, in Chicago to Julian and Evelyn Bostelmann Jegen. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1944, from St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sister Mary Evelyn Jegen, SND; a brother, Richard Jegen; and brother-in-law, Robert Belke. She is survived by sisters, Carol Belke, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Sister Evelyn Jegen, RC, of Chicago; sister-in-law, Genevieve Jegen, of Chicago; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Carol’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.