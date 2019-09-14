BERNARD, Iowa — David A. Rea, 79, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Services for Dave will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore. Friends and relatives of Dave may call from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a wake service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
He was born April 4, 1940, in Bernard, son of Oliver and Florence (McCarthy) Rea. He received his education in the Sacred Heart School in Fillmore and graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque. On June 23, 1962, he was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerry” Lynch at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He farmed and owned and operated David Rea Trucking.
He is a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore, a lifetime member of the Dubuque County Saddle Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus-Council #930. Dave also was a former Prairie Creek Township Trustee, and served on the Aquin School Board, the Sacred Heart Church of Fillmore Parish Board and was a 4-H Leader.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry Rea, of Bernard; six children, Linda (Brian) Martin, of Zwingle, Iowa, Mike (Bridget) Rea, of Cascade, Julie (Nolan) Ford, of Tipton, Iowa, Mary Jo (Jonathan) Jordan, of Yorkville, Ill., Angie (Darrin) Treptow, of Dunkerton, Iowa, and Anthony “Tony” (LaKesha) Rea, of Peosta, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Pat (Ruth) Rea, of Bernard; six sisters, Kay McDonnell, of Bernard, Anna Ruth O’Shea, of Overland Park, Kan., Mary George, of Dickeyville, Wis., Nancy (Jim) Oglesby, of Cuba City, Wis., Joyce (Al) Koster, of Asbury, Iowa, and Lois Wubben, of Oregon, Wis.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Kay (James) McDonald, of Marion, Iowa, Helen (Joe) Burlage, of Worthington, Iowa, Richard (Joyce) Lynch, of Cascade, Elaine (Norman) Jacobson, of Springville, Iowa, Joe (Jean) Lynch, of Cascade, and Lois Lynch, of Bernard; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Jessica Martin; two brothers, James (Valeria) Rea and Michael Rea; a sister, Sr. Lois Ann Rea, OSF; brothers-in-law, Paul McDonnell, Willie George, Ray Wubben, Jim O’Shea and John Lynch; and his father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Harriett.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeanette and Jennie, and Rev. Douglas Loecke for all the care and support they gave to Dave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque in honor of David A. Rea.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.