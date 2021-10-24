PEOSTA, Iowa — Barbara A. Dague, 79, of Peosta, Iowa, completed her earthly journey peacefully among family on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her home in Peosta, Iowa.
Visitation for Barbara will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
To honor Barb’s life a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa, with Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, (New Melleray), Peosta, Iowa.
She was born September 4, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Jerome “Whitey” and Pauline (Frye) Henkel. Barb was a proud lifetime Dubuque area resident. She received her education at St., Patrick’s School in Dubuque and was a member of the first graduating class from Wahlert High School in 1960 in Dubuque. On October 14, 1961 she was united in marriage to Robert Dague at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Barb was blessed and grateful to have celebrated 60 years of marriage with the love of her life. They shared a life filled with joy that only occurs when the person you fell in love with and married also just happens to be your best friend. She was a Receptionist, a Clerk and medical transcriptionist at Medical Associates for over 34 years. She then finished out her career in medical administration serving as the Office Manager at Dubuque Anesthetics, retiring after 12 years.
Barb lost her battle with cancer, despite a brave and valiant fight. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was kind, loving and caring to all. She had uniquely humble confidence in her abilities and loved sharing her skills, teaching others.
She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker’s Parish in Dubuque.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Barb include her husband, Robert Dague of Peosta, IA; three children, Kerry (Kevin) Hassen of Buffalo, NY, Kevin (Michele) Dague of Canton, GA, Amy (Randall) Aikman of Katy, TX; six grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Colin and Cameron Hassen and Zachary and Jessica Aikman; two siblings, Beth (Allen) Wagner of Muscatine, IA and Paula Baker of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet Westhoff of Dubuque, IA, Lyle (Juanita) Dague and Lois (Mark) Ehrlich both of Dubuque, IA, Richard (Sharon) Dague, John Dague, Barbara (Jim) Schueller of Sherrill Mound, Steven Dague of Dubuque, IA, Kathleen Gisel and Monica (Rick) Soppe both of DeWitt, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents: one brother, Terry Henkel; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Madonna (Clarence) McMahon, John Westhoff, Nancy Dague, and Danny Gisel.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the many friends and neighbors who made Barb’s final months happy ones, and to Hospice of Dubuque for all the kind and compassionate assistance and care.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Barbara Dague.
An online video tribute may be viewed, and online condolences left for the family at www.reifffunerallhomeinc.com