ZWINGLE, Iowa — Russell Michael Grant, 58, of Zwingle, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer’s Dementia at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family cares about our friends and loved ones, so there will be no public visitation at this time. A private graveside service for family will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at East Dubuque Cemetery, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa National Guard Funeral Detail.
Russ was born on December 11, 1961, in Dubuque, the son of Raymond C. “Shorty” and Jenanne M. (Foht) Grant. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, Class of 1980.
Russ was formerly employed with Canadian Pacific Railroad, lastly as a machine operator. He was a member of BMWE Local #2427. Russ was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1985 to 1989. He enjoyed horses, hunting, searching for morels, collecting memorabilia, and he and Linda loved playing pool.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Welp; one sister, Sharon (Tom) Harris, of Cuba City, WI, five nieces and nephews, Joshua Haupert, Matthew Lee, Michael (Kayla Ring) Stillmunkes, Kelsey (Jamie) Schroeder and Kea (Chris) Mueller; five great-nieces and nephews; two uncles, Norbert (Shirley Kirkpatrick) Foht, of East Dubuque, and Gerry Foht, of Dubuque; and numerous cousins.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jenanne.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care given to Russ, and the staff at Bell Tower Retirement Center for your kindness.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.