EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Joseph W. “Joe” Sutter, 91, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the East Dubuque American Legion Post # 787.
Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:15 a.m. — 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Church. Per State and CDC guidelines facemasks are required. The Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Members of American Legion Post # 787 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the funeral home facebook page.
Joe was born on December 4, 1929 in Dickeyville, WI, the son of Michael and Julia (Speaker) Sutter. He was united in marriage to Mary Eileen Martelle on September 17, 1949 at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. Eileen preceded him in death on December 28, 2008.
Joe was a partner in East Dubuque Oil Company with Norb Rosemeyer and also owned and operated Joe’s Conoco at 32nd & Jackson St. in Dubuque. He was a U. S. Navy veteran serving during W. W. 2 and the Korean Conflict.
Joe was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Holy Name Society. A member of East Dubuque K. of C. Council # 7527, and a member of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
He enjoyed fishing, morel hunting, NASCAR racing and gardening.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Jo Bohlen of East Dubuque, five sons, Mike (Bobbi) Sutter and Jim Sutter, both of Florida, Jerry and Mark (Vicky) both of East Dubuque and Tom (Leanne) Sutter of Woodstock, IL; 11 grandchildren, Beth (Brad Samuelson), Kelly (Travis Kieler), Sarah (Tony Delaney), Ryan, Katie (Bart Meyer), Rachel (Tim Berning) Jonathan, Brett, Colin, Jason and Tracy (Greg Pemoulie); 12 great grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton, Benjamin, Isaiah, Olivia, Joey, Danny, Pauly, Frankie, Harper, Quinn and Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike & Julia; his wife Eileen; a son John on Feb. 4, 1983 and son-in-law, David Bohlen on Aug. 12, 2021.
Joe’s family wishes to give special thanks to East Dubuque Fire and Rescue, Midwest Medical Center, Galena and to Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care given to their father.