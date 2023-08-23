MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Michael R. Lamb, 67, of Mount Hope, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Hermitage Cemetery in Fennimore.