MUSCODA, Wis. — Jeffery Scott Witzel, age 54, of Muscoda, WI lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by family.
He leaves a large hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his quick wit and sarcasm.
Jeff was born on June 7, 1968, to RoseAnn and Curtiss Witzel in Cohorse, NY. After High School Jeff became a traveling amateur college student throughout the UW system. Following college Jeff began his 26-year career with Cardinal IG in Spring Green, WI, where he formed many relationships. Jeff held various positions at Cardinal with the most recent being Production Supervisor. In this capacity Jeff served as Cardinals Threat Assessment Coordinator.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, racing sports, firearms, and shooting. He was always asking to be “driven around” as he enjoyed long car rides where he could open the window and breath in the fresh air admiring the beautiful scenery. He loved his Nebraska Cornhuskers, Indianapolis Colts, and Brewers.
Jeff’s greatest love was spending time with his daughter Aislynn Elizabeth Rose. The two of them were inseparable from her competing in four-wheeler races, to boating on the river as well as any activity that would put a smile on Aislynn’s face. Jeff was an amazing father, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Aislynn for whom he fought so hard for in his struggle against cancer and which he loved more than life itself, and their dog Daisy. Jeff is also survived by his brother Randy and wife Carrie Witzel. Nieces and Nephews, Jase, Draven, Rose, Jolee, Brady, and Levi. Jeff is also survived by Chuck and Patti Willey, Alicia Willey, Kasey Willey, Alex Willey, Charlee Tichner, mother of Aislynn, and his dearest friends, Zane Berry, Bart Wood, and Heather Vig along with many aunts and uncles.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents RoseAnn and Curtiss Witzel, Aunt June Rice, as he considered her his second mom, and two beloved dogs: Tara and Chase.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington with Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given to the “Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Aislynn Witzel.”
