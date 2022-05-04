Gail A. (Granet) Michels, age 75, of East Dubuque, and formerly of Waupeton and Dubuque, passed away at 2:00 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with her loving husband at her side. Per Gail’s wishes there will be no public service. Burial will be at a later date, on a warm sunny day, in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Gail was born on December 15, 1946, in Moline, Illinois, daughter of Frank Adolph and Alice Catherine (Schulte) Granet.
Those left to cherish Gail’s memory include her husband of 53 years, Richard “Dick” Michels; her daughter, Ann (Scott) Moore; her step children, Deborah Zabel, Judith Mitchell, Christy Stockwell, Steve (Kim) Michels and David Michels; a brother, Timothy Granet; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sidney Granet; and her 1st husband, Gale Vogler, who was killed in Vietnam in 1967.
Life — it is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in a pretty, well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside thoroughly used up, worn out and loudly proclaiming, “Wow, what a ride!”.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Gail’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gail Michels Family.