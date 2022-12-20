LA CROSSE, Wis. — Bernadette Tegeler age 98, passed away peacefully at Bethany Riverside Memory Care in La Crosse, WI on December 16th, 2022. She was born June 20th 1924 in Cascade, Iowa to Edward and Margaret (Kurt) Reiter. She lived on a farm in Cascade with four older sisters, two older brothers, and three younger brothers. Growing up between five brothers created the strong woman she was, or as she liked to call herself, “assertive”. She wrote, “If a man can do it, why can’t a woman do it better.”

Bernie graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1942 and continued her education at Mercy College of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. Despite those years being hard during World War II, she remembered them as a pivotal time in her life. The nursing students worked together, played together, and made lifelong friendships. She was proud to have passed her board exams on the first try. She graduated nursing school when the War was ending.

