Jenanne M. Grant, 77, of East Dubuque, Illinois, arrived in Heaven on Thursday, October 24, 2019, departing from Bell Tower Retirement Center in East Dubuque, Illinois.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque, with Parson John Emery officiating. Jenanne will be buried alongside her beloved husband in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Jenanne was born at home on March 25, 1942, the daughter of Bernice (LaCount) and Joseph Foht. She was united in marriage to Raymond C. (Shorty) Grant on August 6, 1958, at Wesley United Methodist Church. She was born and remained a lifelong resident in the East Dubuque, Illinois, area.
Jenanne started work as a youngster at The Cozy Lunch owned by her stepfather, Albert Miller, and her mother. She spent most of her time working the root beer stand. Once she became a mother, she stayed home to raise her children, Sharon and Russ. In later years, she provided day care, and much love to her grandchildren until they were of school age. She was a very loving and talented woman who could crochet, knit, quilt, decorate cakes, play the piano, zither and clarinet as well as being an all-around great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Once the grandchildren were in school, Jenanne started working at Nordstrom through Sedona Staffing Services in Dubuque, Iowa, where she made many friends. Jenanne also spent many hours volunteering her time as a devoted life-long member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Wesley’s Women’s Group.
Surviving are her children, Sharon (Tom) Harris, of Cuba City, WI, and Russell (Linda Welp) Grant, of Zwingle Iowa; five grandchildren, Joshua Haupert, Matthew Lee, Michael (Kayla Ring) Stillmunkes, Kelsey (Jamie) Schroeder and Kea (Chris) Mueller. Jenanne’s great-grandchildren are Alexis Haupert, Alana McDermott, Peyton, Aubrey and Adalee Schroeder. She is also survived by two brothers, Norbert (Shirley Kirkpatrick) Foht, of East Dubuque, and Jerry Foht, of Dubuque, Iowa; three sisters, Pam (Don) Rolling, Debbie (Mike) Lightfoot, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Carol Foht, of Portland, OR; two brothers-in-law, Jack Foht, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Terry (Gail) Grant, of Guttenburg, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Jean Grant, of Clinton, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jenanne was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray; her parents, Bernice (LaCount) Brown, Joseph Foht, Albert Miller and Alexander Brown; her mother-in-law, Eva (Babe) Grant; two sisters, Eldine Delk and Connie Nolan; a brother, Delbert Foht; four sisters-in-law, Aggie Foht, Sandy Foht, Joan Ingles and Jean Foht; and three brothers-in-law, John, Larry and Bob Grant.
