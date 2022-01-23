In lieu of a traditional obituary, this message is being printed on behalf of the family of James Ludlum.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The passing of Jim Ludlum:
In lieu of personal thank you notes to each and every one of you, the Ludlum family wishes to offer a community thank you; we are filled with sincere appreciation for everything everyone has done during this very difficult time.
We want everyone to know that Jim actually had two families; his first family (relatives), and then his second family, the cherished community where he grew up, raised his family and served till the end of his watch.
When Jim lost his wife, Sheila Ludlum (Gilman), the town of Mineral Point and surrounding communities opened their arms and surrounded Jim, Adam, and Troy with their love and support. Jim was in the U.S. Army Reserves for over 20 years. In addition to his time in the Reserves, he was a committed volunteer for the Mineral Point Fire Department for many years. Jim cherished all the people he worked with at the Farmer Store, where he was employed for over 50 years. Customers and friends would frequently stop in, needing help with fixing a piece of farm equipment or for a simple cup of coffee and a chat. He looked forward to the little get-togethers on Sunday mornings, making pasties for the parish, helping flip pancakes for the FFA Pancake Breakfast or attending the Mineral Point Fire Department meetings on Thursday nights. You could always count on him to help with any fund raiser, like the steak feeds, raffles, both hosted by the Fire Department, and helping with many other community gatherings. Despite the work required to serve his community, he loved it all. A lot of this volunteer work helped Jim become quite the cook over the years, his Mulligan Stews were delicious. He was always on the hunt for a new recipe, at times it didn’t always taste right at first, but he kept trying until he had the right mix of ingredients to make it perfect.
Jim thrived and loved doing all the community service for his second family. He simply treasured being involved and a part of something beyond himself. We all ask, why this happened, and we will never know. But what we do know is, he loved his two families and he loved each and every one of you.
We want to thank everyone! So, from Jim’s first family to his second family, thank you for all the food, donations, cards, prayers and loving support. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
The family of James “Jim” M. Ludlum*
*We didn’t want to mention any specific names because Jim counted all of you as family.
To the firemen and firewomen, who put their lives on the line at all cost, we thank you.