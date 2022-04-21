Phyllis Ann Anderson, 95, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Luther Manor. Visitation will be on Monday, April 25, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St., Dubuque. Rev. Dianne Grace (Phyllis was her mentor and special friend) will officiate. Immediately following the funeral there will be a coffee and cookie fellowship held until 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will be private at Linwood Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. is entrusted with arrangements.
Phyllis was born July 30, 1926 in Muscatine, the daughter of Lysle and Dolores (Bateman) Parkinson. She married Jess W. Anderson on October 18, 1946. Phyllis was employed as the Executive Secretary for the Selective Service for many years. She was a member of NARFE. Phyllis was a longtime active member of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, where she served as President of the Women’s Fellowship, served on the Board, and sang in the choir. Phyllis enjoyed cross stitch, reading, and dearly loved all her canine companions. She always made sure to keep up with current affairs. Phyllis is survived by a son, J. Warren (Jane) Anderson, of Fort Worth, TX; three grandchildren, James F. Oeth Jr, of Dubuque, Jennifer (Torben) Groth, of Liberty Lake, WA, and Jay Warren Anderson, of Denton, TX; and three great-grandchildren, Martin, Kristoffer (Mariko), and Camilla Groth, of Boston, MA; and two great-great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by Marilyn Anderson, of Bedford, TX.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband on January 26, 1998, and her daughter Mavis (James Sr.) Oeth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Congregation United Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff at Finley Hospital, the staff at Luther Manor, and the staff from Hospice of Dubuque, for making her last days as comfortable as possible.