DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Francis “Frank” E. Scherbring, 81, from Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa, with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Frank was born February 13, 1939, in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of Albert and Abbie (Klaus) Scherbring. He married Lois A. Steffen on August 5, 1989, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth.
Survivors include his siblings, Dorothy A. (Delbert) Burkle, Tom (Dianne) Scherbring, both of Dyersville, Alice (Harold) Schilling, of Colesburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, in 2004; his parents; and parents-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque for their compassionate care.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name, Francis Scherbring, on the outside of the envelope.
