Glen Callahan passed away at 12:34 pm on April 29, 2023, due to complications from a recent stroke. His family called him Felix, because like a cat, he seemed to have nine lives. He had faced numerous health issues throughout his life, and sailed through all of them with ease until this last episode, number nine.

Glen was born to Walter and Anna Callahan on October 15, 1944. He grew up on a farm on Callahan Road in Bernard, IA surrounded by six loving sisters: Jeananne Freymann (Don Freymann), Lois Corbin-Sweeney (Jim Sweeney), Karen Wertzberger (Dave Wertzberger), Mary Callahan-Elliott (Junior Elliott), Katie Miller (Jay Miller), and Linda Wertzberger (Dick Wertzberger). After high school, he married Jane (Kisting) Callahan and they had three daughters: Colleen Callahan, Amy Steinacker (Tim), and Susie Callahan. Glen was so relieved when his daughters all had grandsons, so he could finally have some male companionship. Glen loved horses and horseback riding, and listened to country music all his life. He was always up for a mean game of Euchre, and he enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandsons Jordan Lopez, Dylan Callahan, Alex Steinacker, Eric Steinacker and son-in-law Tim Steinacker.

