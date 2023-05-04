Glen Callahan passed away at 12:34 pm on April 29, 2023, due to complications from a recent stroke. His family called him Felix, because like a cat, he seemed to have nine lives. He had faced numerous health issues throughout his life, and sailed through all of them with ease until this last episode, number nine.
Glen was born to Walter and Anna Callahan on October 15, 1944. He grew up on a farm on Callahan Road in Bernard, IA surrounded by six loving sisters: Jeananne Freymann (Don Freymann), Lois Corbin-Sweeney (Jim Sweeney), Karen Wertzberger (Dave Wertzberger), Mary Callahan-Elliott (Junior Elliott), Katie Miller (Jay Miller), and Linda Wertzberger (Dick Wertzberger). After high school, he married Jane (Kisting) Callahan and they had three daughters: Colleen Callahan, Amy Steinacker (Tim), and Susie Callahan. Glen was so relieved when his daughters all had grandsons, so he could finally have some male companionship. Glen loved horses and horseback riding, and listened to country music all his life. He was always up for a mean game of Euchre, and he enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandsons Jordan Lopez, Dylan Callahan, Alex Steinacker, Eric Steinacker and son-in-law Tim Steinacker.
Glen was married to Diane (Breitbach) Callahan, and cared deeply for his step-children: Kelly Breitbach and Scott Breitbach. Glen also had a long-term relationship with Sandy Bertsch, who shared many of his final years and trips to Florida.
After a brief stint at Dubuque Packing Company, Glen founded Dubuque Data Services, a local software development company, in 1972. He was CEO of DDS until 2016, when he sold the business to PBS Systems and retired. Throughout his life, his passion was softball and fishing, and in his later years, he enjoyed visiting his friend Peter Takos in Florida for some sun and deep sea fishing.
His final wish was to donate his body to research at Mayo Clinic, as a thank you for the many times they saved his life. Because of this, there won’t be a viewing, but the family is planning a Celebration of Life later this summer. Details on the memorial will be sent to close friends and posted on Facebook. All are welcome. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Glen was very blessed to have so many friends and family, and was thrilled to have been visited by so many of them this past year. Glen will be deeply missed by all, but we’re sure he will be up in heaven arguing politics with his daughter Susie, playing cards with his Mom and Dad, and watching out for all of us.
Special thanks goes to the staff at Stonehill, the Hospice nurses and friends who visited often (Buzz, Chuck, Kristine and others) who all helped make his final days as pleasant as possible.
