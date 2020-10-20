Lowell W. Freeland, 83, of Monticello, IA, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Lowell was born on June 22, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the son of Warren Freeland and Gladys Michelson Freeland. He married Judith Freeland on August 14, 1965, at Peniel Presbyterian Church, in rural Monticello.
Lowell served in the U.S. Air Force, where he gained a strong interest in electronics. That interest carried on throughout his career as a teacher and an employee of Rockwell Collins and as an Amateur Ham Radio Operator.
For over 20 years, Lowell’s home and family has been Camp Courageous, where he is fondly remembered by thousands of special needs campers, as the camp’s train conductor, along with many other volunteer duties.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judith (Black) Freeland, who passed on October 20, 2012.
At Lowell’s request, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Camp Courageous Foundation, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310, or www.campcourageous.org. Special memories can be shared on the Camp’s Facebook page.
We are grateful for the care and compassion shown to Lowell by the Monticello Ambulance Service, St. Luke’s ED, and the St. Luke’s ICU staff.