Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Ruth E. Blankenberg, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church.
Rev. Harold J. Drexler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Visitation: After 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patricia Ann Freihoefer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave.
Verlea Glindinning, Shullsburg, Wis. — Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Andrew W. Jaeger, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ellen L. Kirkestue, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Postville.
Marie Monroe, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church.
Ferdinand A. Nesler IV, Dubuque — Memorial service: 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Steven L. Ohnesorge, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rev. Kenneth C. Stecher, Waterloo, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Sacred Heart Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the church.