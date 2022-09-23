Joan E. Delagardelle, Maquoketa, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Patricia C. Driscoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ethen D. Edge, Waterloo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.
John T. Frick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church. Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
M. Ruth Gansemer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Austin J. Gaul, Farley, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Clemen Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Mary P. Grady, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
W. LaVerne Greene, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Patrick A. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Allen E. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Gerald T. Mullen, McFarland, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary Belle Whaley, Benton, Wis. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.
