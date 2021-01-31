Jane Fitzgibbons, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on January 25, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center. According to Jane’s wishes, no public visitation will be held. Graveside services will be held this spring at Holy Family Cemetery for Jane and her late husband Allen.
Neldia Jane (Eudaley) was born on November 8, 1928, the daughter of Martin and Mattie (Boxx) Eudaley. She was born on Highway 60 West in the Halloran Community in Butler County, Missouri.
She graduated from Greene County High School in Paragould, Arkansas, in 1945. Jane attended Arkansas State College at Jonesboro, Arkansas, from 1945 to 1946. Then at the age of 18 she taught at Lakeside School in Paragould, Arkansas, from 1946 to 1947.
Jane was employed with the former Dubuque Packing Company from 1948 to 1950; and for Safeway Stores in Pasadena, California, from 1951 to 1953.
She married Allen Fitzgibbons in 1963 in Dubuque, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2020. Jane was owner and operator of various businesses in Dubuque, which included Al’s Tap, Silver Fox, 39ers and Taco Rio.
Jane is survived by her children, Chuck Goodwin, Bill (Patty) Doran and Kelly (Jackie) Fitzgibbons; two grandchildren, Heather Fitzgibbons and Justin Doran; three great-grandchildren, John, Jahkiya and Justice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; five brothers, Alton, Mac, John, Bill and Grover; four sisters, Cora, Dell, Lois and Mae.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bell Tower and Stonehill for all their care and kindness along with making her comfortable.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.