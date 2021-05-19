PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Betty Jean Bumgardner, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, Wisconsin, with her family by her side.
Betty battled courageously against ovarian cancer for the past seven years. Betty loved spending time with her large family, many friends at Pioneer Ridge Apartments, and her church family. Betty’s outgoing personality earned her many lifelong friends. Some of her favorite activities were reading books, playing cards, watching movies, and socializing.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Zayna Thomley will officiate. Friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Betty J. Bumgardner Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI, 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Betty was born on June 2, 1929, in Lecompton, Kansas, daughter of Marvin and Mary Inez (Holloway) Richardson. She was united in marriage to Billy Max Bumgardner on August 27, 1950, at the First Christian Church, Emporia, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2011. Betty attended Emporia State Teachers College and later UW-Platteville, where she received her BS in education. She taught school in a one room school house for two years and elementary grades for five years in Kansas. For 19 years, she taught 4th grade for the Southwestern School District, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, until she retired. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Platteville, American Legion Auxiliary, and AAUW.
Betty is survived by her five children, Lynn Garside, Debra (Jim) Cotton, Tammy (Tim) Rose, Randy (Jane) Bumgardner, Brenda (Monique Box) Bumgardner; ten grandchildren, Lindsey (Tony) Amason, Lori Jean (Bryan) Rooney, Shane and Megan Cotton, Brooke (Brandon Hoeft) Rose, Jeremy Rose, Hannah (Nick Davis) Bumgardner, Trey Bumgardner, Max Lopez and Lily Lopez; four great-grandchildren, Clara Jean, Kai, Everett and Sadie; two sisters, Addie Hoffsommer, Cheryl (Don) Valliquette; sisters and brother-in-law, Marie Bumgardner, Lorraine Richardson, Frankie Richardson and Russell Maine and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law (Lenny Garside); granddaughter-in-law (Taan Rose); sisters (Lois Maine, Evelyn Richardson); and brothers (Dale, Gaylord and Thayer Richardson).