EPWORTH, Iowa — Matthew H. Girard, 38, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Services for Matt will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Deacon Nick Elliott presiding. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
He was born March 22, 1984 in Marengo, Iowa, son of Henry and Patricha (Noll) Girard. He is a 2002 graduate of the Iowa Valley High School in Marengo. On August 26, 2006 he was united in marriage to Ann Wilgenbusch at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. Matt was employed at the Anderson Window and Door Company in Dubuque, Iowa.
He is a very fun and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed the outdoors, he loved camping and fishing, and loved to tease and agitate his siblings and in-laws. He was known to all as a very hard worker.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Girard of Epworth, IA; five children, Faith (Zach) Sargent of Epworth, Allison Girard of Epworth, Hope, Melissa and Wyatt all at home; two grandchildren, Evelynn and Ryan Sargent; his parents, Henry Girard of Cedar Rapids, and Patty Girard of Marengo; his siblings, Beverly (Ben) Upah of Belle Plaine and John (Elizabeth) Girard of Center Point; his parents-in-law, Tom and LaVonne Wilgenbusch of Epworth; and his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Kim (Dave) Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Jill (Mike) Lansing of Waukee, Ed Wilgenbusch of Farley and Lyn (David) Klein of Cummings, GA.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncle, TJ.
