Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Rick Davis, Elgin, Iowa — Memorial services: 2 p.m. Beulah Land Christian Camp, rural Elgin. Visitation: 1 p.m. at the Christian Camp.
Gregory J. Doeden, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Joyce A. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road.
Alberta M. Mercer, Stockton, Ill. — Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Norpel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Richard A. Roth, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mark D. Topf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.