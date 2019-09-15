Daniel J. “Dan” Wackershauser, 66, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at home. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Private family burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Friends may also call from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Dan was born on December 14, 1952, in Hazel Green, Wis., the son of Wilfred H. “Bud” and Marian T. (Johns) Wackershauser. He married Patricia L. Welk on October 26, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dan graduated from Cuba City High School and attended UW-Platteville. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, owned and operated DJ’s Bar in Cuba City, sold real estate, was a motor coach driver for 35 years logging over 3 million miles, and owned D&D Custom Travel LLC in Cuba City. An avid sports fan, he loved the Badgers, Packers and Brewers, attending spring training camp this year in Arizona with his son, Dan Jr. Dan loved being a grandpa. His grandchildren lit up his life.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; his children and grandchildren, Dan Wackershauser Jr. and his children, Abby and Hailee, of Platteville, Heidi Wackershauser and her children, Miranda, Christopher and Tyson, of Cuba City, and Kari (Jorge) Lopez and her children, Devan and Ellie, of Kieler; his sister, Nancy (Sam) Droessler, of Kieler; his nephew, Brad (Melissa) Droessler, of Madison; his niece, Holly (Jason) Krieger, of Madison; a great-nephew, Finn Krieger; his in-laws, James Welk, Keith Welk, Linda (John) Rasmusson, Nancy Olson and Janet (Steve) Saxton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Marian; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Mildred Welk.
