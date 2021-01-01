Mark Anthony Lansing, 77, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mark’s family.
The Mass of Christian burial for Mark will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mark was born May 11, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Albert and Anna Baumler Lansing. His father owned Al’s Wrecking Service. His claim to fame was being called to the site of Buddy Holly’s plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, with his dad after he had attended the Surf Ballroom concert that evening.
He graduated from the University of Iowa School of X-ray Technology.
In the early 1970s he moved to Dubuque to work as a Peddler for the Dubuque Pack. He won trips to Florida, England and Hawaii for his outstanding sales.
He was married to Elayne Heitzman until 1989, together they shared three children, Julie, Beth and Curt.
In 1995 he met his soul-mate, Linda Bass, through his friends, the Hoovers, all of whom resided in Arkansas. Linda moved to Dubuque only six months later; they were married in 2001 in the backyard of their home surrounded by their flower garden, which they both loved and cherished.
During Mark’s early days he enjoyed golfing, he was a participant in the Dubuque Duffer Tour, snowmobiling, deer and duck hunting with friends. He was very neat and organized, loved to joke around and make people laugh, even if he was known to tease, people knew he had a tender heart.
Mark and Linda loved traveling, together they visited many different states: Dakotas (Black Hills and Badlands), Wyoming (Devil’s Tower), Michigan (Mackinac Island), Canada, Carolinas (Biltmore Estate), just to name a few; bus trips with Linda; their cruise with the extended Bass Family to Belize, Honduras and Cozumel; and visiting family in Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Missouri.
During his battle with Covid-19, Linda managed to convince the hospital to let them be together, he was calm and at peace and his eyes never left sight of her while she was near.
Survivors include wife, Linda L. Lansing, of Dubuque; children, Elizabeth (Wade) Lansing, of St. Louis, Curt (Nikki) Lansing, of Burnsville, MN, Julie (Randy) Richards, of Columbus, GA; and three grandchildren: Wyatt, Bella, and Riley; stepchildren, David (Tammie) Bass and Tamara (Kevin) Skelton, both of Springdale, AR; four step grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony, Angela and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Eugene Lansing; and sister, Joanie Jackson.
A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A special thank you to his best friend, George Donovan.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mark’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.