EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Daniel Thomas “Dan” Welp, 52, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA, after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a fall at his residence on July 17, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post #787 of East Dubuque. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. The family requests that Social Distancing protocol be followed and face masks be worn.
Dan was born on September 16, 1967, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Thomas J. and Janice O. (Scott) Welp. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1986, where he participated in baseball and football.
He was united in marriage to Ann Marie Hilby on February 15, 1992, at Nativity BVM Church. Dan was the owner of American Ceiling Company. Prior to being self-employed, he worked at the Chicago Dubuque Foundry and Maryville Construction. He proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves for over 20 years, where he made lifelong friends with whom he stayed in touch. Dan’s most precious accomplishments, and the ones he was most proud of, occurred on September 30, 1996, and June 22, 1998, when Brian and Jenna were born. He was extraordinarily proud of his children and could be found cheering them on in all they did.
Dan enjoyed dirt track racing and could be found in his red, white and blue #43 at the Dubuque and Farley Speedways. Dan loved hunting, archery, and fishing, especially trips out west or up north with his family and friends. He was always up for a good game of euchre and played on the Daniel’s Lounge euchre team. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Dan was a very competitive person who could throw a mean game of bean bags, and seemingly always made it into the final round of the family croquet tournament. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially those that Brian and Jenna played.
Surviving are his wife, Ann; their two children, Brian Welp and Jenna (fiance, Brandon Thein) Welp, both of East Dubuque; his mother, Janice Welp, of Dickeyville, WI; his siblings, Brett (Rhonda) Welp, of East Dubuque, Kevin Welp, of Midland, MI, and Susan (Shannon) Hoppman, of Green Bay, WI; his father-in-law, Kenneth Hilby, of Menominee; in-laws, Mike (Becky) Hilby, of Galena, Julie (Patrick) Ketchum, of Springfield, IL, and Sara (Steve Holloway) Hilby, of Skokie, IL; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom, and his mother-in-law, Jan Hilby.
Dan’s family would like to thank the East Dubuque Fire and Rescue Squad, Mercy Hospital, and University of Iowa Hospitals for their quick response and excellent care of Dan. The family would also like to thank all of those who donated, brought food, sent words of encouragement, and offered prayers after Dan’s accident. They are humbled and very grateful for all the support.
In lieu of flowers, a Daniel T. Welp memorial fund has been established.
