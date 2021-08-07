Lorrayne Adele Smith, 99, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Private family services for Lorrayne will be held 12:00 PM Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road with Alice Noethe officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa.
Lorrayne was born February 1, 1922, in Dubuque, the daughter of Albert and Genevive Allen Marty. On June 6, 1942, she married her first husband, Edwin J. Koerperick in Dubuque. He died February 4, 1970. On October 2, 1976, she married Robert W. Smith at the Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque. He died January 14, 2006.
She was a member of the Dubuque Historical Society, Audubon Society, St. Columbkille Rosary Society, St. Columbkille prayer chain, and St. Veronica’s Mother Club.
Survivors include her children, Diane Gleason of Woodstock, IL, Joanne (Tim) Schilling of Cedar Rapids, IA, David (Jill) Koerperick of Scottsdale, AZ, and Richard (Mary) Koerperick of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Darin (Cindy) Gleason, Shane Gleason, Jonathan (Kristi) Koerperick, Melissa (Dan) Morlan, Jeff (Denise) Koerperick, Ed (Tabby) Koerperick, Jim Koerperick, Ryan Schilling, and Cathy (Casey) Muller; 16 great-grandchildren; one half-brother, Jerry (Genevieve) Marty of Seguim, WA; and two half-sisters, Joan (William) Elliott of Indianola, IA and Janice (Dennis) Lange of Muscatine, IA. Besides her husbands, she is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Terry Gleason.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Lorrayne’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.