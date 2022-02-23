Marilyn J. Engling, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 20, 2022 at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service at 3:00 p.m.
Marilyn was born on September 5, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Earl and Minnie (Lei) Rapp. She married Elmer Engling on January 15th, 1955; Marilyn and Elmer camped at Bagley where they formed lifelong friendships and made several trips to Las Vegas. Marilyn enjoyed reading, country music and playing the slots. What brought her the greatest joy were weekly visits with friends and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Elmer; her children, Laurie (Mike) Hancock, Ginny (Curt) Schumacher, Pat (Jacque) Engling, Tony (Dawn) Engling and Mike (Virge) Engling. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; her sister Jeanne (Jerry) Fudge and a sister-in-law Elaine Rapp.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Eileen (Joye) Bellings, Earl (Myra) Rapp, Jr., Robert Rapp, Patricia (Harold) Kemler, John (Lillian) Rapp, and Jerry (Dixie) Rapp; her in-laws Marie (Sylvester) Kluesner, Viola (William) Kaufman, Cecilia (Russ) Gantenbein, Agnes (Herman) Steines and Dorothy (Larry) Lucas.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially her nurse Kris O. as well as Dr. Sara Loetscher and Dr. John Whalen for the excellent care they gave to Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Marilyn.