Catherine Riley, 79, of Dubuque, passed away on December 13, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Msgr. James Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Catherine was born on October 21, 1940, in Boscobel, WI the daughter of Charles and Amelia (Rudersdorf) Hahn, and graduated from Fennimore High School.
Cathy met John in 1958 while they both worked at McGregor Electronics. Cathy followed John to Cedar Rapids where from 1959 to 1960 she worked at Collins Radio. John and Cathy were engaged in 1959, and married on May 14, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, WI. After starting their life with four children, Cathy returned to work in 1980 at W.C. Brown’s Publishing, in the graphics department until 1992.
Cathy was a member of Nativity Parish and Finley RSVP, along with being a Girl Scout leader. She volunteered delivering meals on wheels, read to children at Nativity Parish, and knitted and crocheted hats, slippers, blankets and headbands for numerous churches, hospitals, and the Ronald McDonald house. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and holding her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John; four daughters, Julie (Dave) Hopkins, of Spring Green, WI, Lori (Don) Graham, of Dubuque, IA, Lisa (Tom) Zenner, of Peosta, IA, and Peggy Riley, of Madison, WI; five grandchildren, Riley (Dan) Williams, Garret (Chelsey) Zenner, Levi Zenner, Casey Hopkins, and Finian Riley; two great-grandchildren, Milo and McKenzie Zenner.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Amelia Hahn; and her father and mother-in-law, John and Pearl Riley.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Mark Hermann, Tony and their staff and to all their family and friends for all their care, kindness, well wishes and cards. They were much appreciated.