MARION, Iowa — Lois Margaret Knockel, 61, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home in Marion.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lois’ life is being planned for a later date.
Lois was born on October 15, 1960, in Wisconsin, one of nine children to James and Grace (Muenster) Knockel. She was a graduate of East Dubuque High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Lois was employed at Evergreen III Nursing Home for more than 20 years. She loved spending time with family and friends, going to family picnics, playing canasta, and camping in her earlier years. Lois also enjoyed her dogs. Lois will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lois is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Daniel Knockel; mother, Grace Knockel; six siblings, Dianne (Tom) Moore, Frank Knockel, Sue (Gary) Peterson, Jessie (Lisa) Knockel, John Knockel, and Joan Knockel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Knockel; one sister, Kathy O’Hare; and one brother, Eugene Knockel.
Lois’ family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff of UnityPoint Hospice, especially Sue Peterson and Jennifer Bowers, for the love and care they gave to Lois during her final days.