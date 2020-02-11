WEST UNION, Iowa — Merle Joseph Lahey, of West Union, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born on October 21, 1938, in Dubuque County, to Cyril and Mary (Kiernan) Lahey. Merle was united in marriage to Eileen (Leick) on September 28, 1957. Four children were born to this union.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Sue (Kevin) Brockway, of West Union, daughter, Michelle (Mike) Gonzales, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and daughter, Jill Krambeer, of West Union; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Phyllis) Lahey, Tom Lahey and Dan (Cathy) Lahey; sisters, Mary Ellen (Bill) White and Margie Skahill; step-sister, Karen (Kevin) White; step-brother, Merle Koltes; and step-mother, Alberta Lahey.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Brockway.
Per Merle’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.