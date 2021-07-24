William E. Blakeman III, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
James O. Bonjour, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Joan M. Cawley, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa.
Mary M. Kalloway, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at her home.
Esther Lieberman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Clarice I. Nicol, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel J. Nugent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Daniel W. Schmit, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Charles D. Steger, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa; and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Colesburg, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.
William J. Tyrrell, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.
Dorianne Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.