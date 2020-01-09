HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — Eric Troendle, 42, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, Iowa, with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.