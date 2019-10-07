Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19,
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Joseph E. Doyle, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today,
St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, 490 18th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Brandon P. Drazkowski, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m.
until time of services at the funeral home.
Alice M. Egan, Princeton, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m.
today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose St. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Geraldine M. Engler, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Francis E. Heisz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Eastman, Wis.
Barbara A. Johnson, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1700 Lincoln Avenue.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Jolante K. Olson, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m., today, Peace Lutheran Church, 346 S. Mound Avenue, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Rosanne Paris, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Rosalie Ploessl, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 7 p.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 100 N. Sixth St., Bellevue. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Ila M. Sampson, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today United Methodist Church, 401 S. Main St., Cuba City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. Saturday,
Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Shirley A. Tabor, Baldwin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Maquoketa United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.