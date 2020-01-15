Madeline Kotz, 88, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home in Dubuque with her family at her bedside.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Madeline will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Father Paul Attah-Nsiah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Madeline was born July 9, 1931, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Louis and Millie Shible. On June 17, 1952, she married Albert G. Kotz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died May 25, 2012.
Madeline worked at Sears for 20 plus years in the catalog department, during tax season she would work at H&R Block as a tax consult where she continued to for many years following. Later in life, she was passionate about volunteering for AARP doing taxes. She loved spring, she could often be found tending to her yard plants and flowers. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s various activities. Her family loved when she made her chocolate cakes, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate chip and raisin cookies.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy (Larry) Ryan, of Dubuque; two sons, Kevin (Janell) Kotz and Karl (Shelly) Kotz, both of Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Matt Rathe) DeSotel, Jennifer Ryan, Jill (Peter) Hancock, Jeffrey (Abbey) Ryan, Katie (Zach Howe) Kotz, Jacob (Melissa) Kotz, and Alex, Lauren, and Luke Kotz; and 10 great-grandchildren; in laws, Joyce Shible, Vince (Maggie) Kotz, Gene Kernall and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Kurt; three brothers, Leo Shible, Sam Shible, Joseph Shible, and one sister Marion.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
A special thank you to Dr. Chris Stille and his staff, Dr. Christine Holm and her staff and the amazing team at Medical Associates, and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Madeline's obituary at