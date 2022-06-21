Terrence D. “Terry” Allendorf, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center.
A time of sharing will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23rd at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 — 11:15 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Terry was born on May 1, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of Donald E. and Margaret (Heffron) Allendorf. He was a graduate of Loras Academy, the class of 1955. Terry was united in marriage to Connie Hill on April 28, 1961, and after their divorce spent over 30 years with his girlfriend Elayne Lansing.
He was formerly employed by the Dubuque Packing Company as a successful Route Peddler, and later started his own company Tri-State Provisions in Hazel Green, WI retiring after many years of hard work and dedication. He also owned Tech-Deco and made clocks out of computer parts that he sold at craft fairs throughout the Midwest. He was the DubuqueFest organizer for several years.
Terry loved building and showing classic cars (Corvettes, Thunderbirds, and his prized Grand Champion Model A). He was a member of the Tri-State Antique Car Club where he had several lifelong friends. He loved the Thursday night car shows and spending time with his love Elayne. His FAVORITE thing however was mall walking with his BUDDIES and meeting his friends at the A&W to “solve the world’s problems”. Besides his obvious good looks his humor was sharp and Dad kept us laughing until the end. He was an amazing caring Father.
Surviving are three children, Wende (Steve) Yonda, East Dubuque, Vicki (Todd Kershner) Allendorf of Dubuque, and Dean (Heidi) Allendorf of Bettendorf, IA; four grandchildren, Taylor (Jamie), Nick (Allison), Allison and Amanda (Trey); six-great grandchildren; his siblings, Donna (Robert) Wahlert, Lynda Harry, Molly (John) Jungk and Jan (David) Germain; his former wife Connie as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Margaret; two grandchildren, Zachary and Terry McPoland; his girlfriend, Elayne Lansing, and brother-in-law, Ted Harry.
Terry’s children wish to express a special thank you to Terry’s sister Jani “Podge” for all her help, love, care, and support although Dad always said all four sisters were his FAVORITE. And also a special thanks to Dad’s BUDDIES who meant the world to him and held a special place in his life.
